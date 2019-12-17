GREENSBORO, N.C. — In light of the 55th-annual WFMY News 2 Holiday Blood Drive, don't let misinformation be the reason you don't donate during this crucial time.

Does one pint of blood really save three lives?

Yes. As we previously verified, one pint of blood can, indeed, save three lives. The American Red Cross explains whole blood breaks up into four transfusable products -- red cells, platelets, plasma and cyroprecipitate. From every pint of blood, doctors can extract up to three of these products, thus saving the lives of up to three people.

Can you give blood, if you've had cancer?

It depends. The Red Cross explains eligibility depends on the type of cancer and treatment history. If you have had a blood cancer, like leukemia or lymphoma, you cannot donate. If you have had another type of cancer and have been in remission at least 12 months, you can donate.

Can you give blood if you have diabetes?

Yes. The Red Cross says as long as your diabetes is well under control with insulin or oral medicine, you can donate.

Can you give blood while pregnant?

No. You cannot donate while pregnant and must wait six weeks after giving birth.

