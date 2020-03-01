CARY, N.C. — Gary Frazier in Cary welcomed a special visitor in his neighborhood Monday morning.

Frazier spotted a piebald deer standing in a wooded area and took to a Facebook post to share.

The post shows a piebald deer standing in the woods from a distance.

Gary Frazier spotted a piebald deer standing in a wooded area and took to a Facebook post to share.

Gary Frazier Facebook page

According to a post from Mossy Oak a piebald deer is slightly more common than that of an albino deer and can have varying amounts of white hair.

Mossy Oak’s post said that some piebald deer can be almost pure white except small patches of regular brown hair, while others carry just patches of white hair with otherwise normal markings.

The post mentioned that research says your chances of seeing an albino in the wild are about one in 30,000.

What an interesting way to have ended 2019?

OTHER STORIES

NC Hunting and Fishing License Fees to Increase With New Law

Picture Perfect | Deer does a deer thing--photobombs engagement shoot

Who says dragons don't grow on trees? Woman finds rare tree at Blue Ridge Parkway

Welcome to the Club: Two new dog breeds recognized for 2020

Zoo animals enjoy Christmas tree treats