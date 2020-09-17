Can we stop saying 'unprecedented?' - My 2 Cents

It's the word of the 2020 but has it lost it's meaning? WFMY News 2's Maddie Gardner shares her '2 Cents.'

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for 'My 2 Cents.'

I think the word of the year is unprecedented. You've heard it pretty often, right? Things like, "We are living in unprecedented times." Or, "What we are dealing with is unprecedented."

So what does that word even mean? Let's take a look at the definition of unprecedented: without previous instance, never before known or experienced, unexampled, unparalleled or having no precedent.

Sounds like 2020 to me. But, honestly, I do not want to hear the word unprecedented! Actually, I'm going to stop saying it starting now.

What are some alternatives to, "that word?" Unequaled is good. Unmatched. Unrivaled? Or what about extraordinary? Uncommon? Unusual? I'd argue abnormal works. Anomalous if you're feeling fancy. And freakish? I can't think of a more appropriate word, honestly.