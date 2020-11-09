The idea that Halloween is cancelled is ridiculous - My 2 Cents

The way we typically celebrate really isn’t possible during a pandemic but we can still have holidays.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s time for “My 2 Cents.’

It’s only the second week in September but still a lot of people are talking about Halloween. Like most holidays this year – we know it will be different.

Think about it, the only major holidays we’ve been able to celebrate normally in 2020 are New Years and Valentine’s Day.

Back to Halloween. We are seeing traces of it in stores: candy is out, even I have a bag of candy corn already. Those Halloween specialty shops are back. And I’m seeing ads all over my social media pages for costumes and decorations. It feels like Halloween is happening.

Still, the way we typically celebrate really isn’t possible during a pandemic. In California, a county initially banned trick or treating but back tracked and is now just recommending that families not go door to door or car to car. In North Carolina, gatherings are still limited to 25 people inside and 50 people outside. So parties are possible but still not the best idea during a pandemic, if we’re being honest.

But the thought that Halloween is canceled, to me, is ridiculous. Of course it isn’t. Will it be different? Absolutely. But can we celebrate this holiday, and for that matter, all the others? We sure can.

It’s all about using your best judgement. If you don’t think it’s safe to send your kid trick or treating, dress up at home and eat some candy. Or better yet, make a sweet treat together. Not ready to be around others at a party? That’s totally fine! Host a virtual get together, have a costume contest and watch a movie together.