My 2 Cents: A shocking case study on the spread of the virus

Eric Chilton shows us a Catawba County "spread case study" that shows why social distancing and wearing a mask is so important.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I don't want to get into a face mask debate but I will tell you that I believe in wearing them. Do I like it? No. Do I wear them? Yes. It truly does help stop the spread. I saw this graphic on Twitter this morning from the NC Department of Health and Human Services and it blew my mind.

So apparently a small family gathering of more than 20 people started this.

The post said, "A gathering of 20+ people with no masks or social distancing led to 14 people becoming infected. Those people were unaware they were infected. This set into motion a chain that affected 41 people in 9 families & 8 workplaces".

They went on to emphasize the importance of the 3 W's.

"Each one of us has the power to prevent this. Let’s all do our part to #SlowtheSpread by practicing the 3 W’s: WEAR a cloth covering over your nose and mouth when in public, WAIT 6 feet apart, and WASH hands frequently."