My 2 Cents: A shocking case study on the spread of the virus

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I don't want to get into a face mask debate but I will tell you that I believe in wearing them. Do I like it? No. Do I wear them? Yes. It truly does help stop the spread. I saw this graphic on Twitter this morning from the NC Department of Health and Human Services and it blew my mind.
So apparently a small family gathering of more than 20 people started this.
The post said, "A gathering of 20+ people with no masks or social distancing led to 14 people becoming infected. Those people were unaware they were infected. This set into motion a chain that affected 41 people in 9 families & 8 workplaces".
They went on to emphasize the importance of the 3 W's.
"Each one of us has the power to prevent this. Let’s all do our part to #SlowtheSpread by practicing the 3 W’s: WEAR a cloth covering over your nose and mouth when in public, WAIT 6 feet apart, and WASH hands frequently."
It's a simple act that can change the world. Literally. Let's all do our part to make this go away and get back to the lives we miss. But that's just my two cents.
