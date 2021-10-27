My 2 Cents: Don't spill the tea

WFMY News 2's Lauren Coleman shares ways to avoid getting sucked into gossip.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — What's the tea?



I'm not talking about Lipton sweet tea, but gossip.



Everyone is guilty of indulging in the gossip mill every now and then.



Gossip can make us feel like we are a part of the in-crowd.



Having insider information may give some people a sense of belonging.



No matter how you look at it, it can start to weigh you down.



You could be having a perfectly great day and then someone tries to drag you into a conversation that has nothing to do with you.



What initially seemed like harmful chit chat, now has you upset or maybe even paranoid.



If you don't get ahead of it, it can lead to a toxic environment.



Fast Company Magazine provides several ways to avoid negative chatter.



Try looking for positive ways to connect with others.



That could be planning social activities and service events.



Switching topics is an easy way to change a conversation that starts turning to gossip.