What are you learning about yourself during the pandemic | My 2 Cents

A time of crisis can also be a time of self-reflection. Taheshah Moise shares what's learned.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — During this pandemic, I've had a lot of time to think.

This pandemic changed life as we knew it the last few months.

Our normal routines were turned upside down and we all had to make adjustments to how we live.

Now that we are more than two months in and things are starting to open back up again, I've been thinking about what I've learned about myself.

For me I've learned that I need to slow down every once in a while and that it's okay to be by myself.

I've learned just how important staying connected with friends and family is for my sanity. And, that I can make do without a lot of what I thought was necessary.

Think of some formative experiences in your life, like high school, college, your first romantic break up, the birth of your first child. This pandemic for sure will be another one.

And although we aren't through it just yet, we've been through enough to have an honest discussion with ourselves.

So I've told you mine, but think about it. What am I learning about myself?

By focusing on that, you may come out of this pandemic with a better perspective of who you are and maybe who you want to be.

