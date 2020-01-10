App State postpones game against Louisiana due to COVID-19 cases

The game will be rescheduled for either Dec. 4 or 5 in Boone, App State officials said.

BOONE, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video includes highlights from a previous App State game.

App State is postponing its football game against Louisiana due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing, the team announced Thursday.

The game was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 7, on ESPN. It will be rescheduled for either Dec. 4 or 5 in Boone, App State officials said.

“While we are disappointed that we will not be able to play Louisiana next week, we are prioritizing the health and safety of our team, our staff and the university community,” head coach Shawn Clark said.

Officials said all active cases are recovering in isolation. Close contacts have been identified through contact tracing and are required to quarantine.