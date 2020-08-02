A former Wake Forest University assistant basketball coach has been convicted of assault for fatally punching a man in New York City.

A jury in Queens criminal court found Jamill Jones guilty of misdemeanor assault on Thursday for the punch that killed 35-year-old Sandor Szabo in August 2018.

Authorities said Szabo banged on the window of Jones' SUV on Aug. 5, 2018. Police said Jones got out, punched Szabo and sped off. Szabo fell and hit his head. He was pronounced dead at a hospital two days later. A message seeking comment was left with Jones' attorney.

Related stories:

RELATED: Jamill Jones Resigns As Wake Forest Assistant Coach

RELATED: Wake Forest Hoops Assistant, Jamill Jones, Who Is Accused In Punching Incident, Resigns

RELATED: Wake Forest Asst. Coach Accused of Throwing Punch That Led to Death of NYC Tourist

TOP TRENDING ON YOUTUBE

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775