WFMY News 2 honors Coach K's legendary career and legacy

DURHAM, N.C. — Whether you love him or hate him, Duke's Men's Basketball Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski joined the Blue Devils as the head coach back in 1980 and has left a legacy as a college basketball giant.

With 42 years at Duke, 5 national championships, 15 ACC championships, 3 Olympic gold medals, and inducted 6 different Halls of Fame, Coach K is leaving behind a legendary career rooted in his legacy.