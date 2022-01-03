WFMY News 2 honors Coach K's legendary career and legacy

DURHAM, N.C. — Whether you love him or hate him, Duke's Men's Basketball Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski joined the Blue Devils as the head coach back in 1980 and has left a legacy as a college basketball giant.
WFMY News 2 honors Coach K's legendary career beyond the court on Friday, March 4. at 5:30 p.m.
With 42 years at Duke, 5 national championships, 15 ACC championships, 3 Olympic gold medals, and inducted 6 different Halls of Fame, Coach K is leaving behind a legendary career rooted in his legacy.
Here at News 2, we want to do our part to make sure we highlight Coach K's career as one of the most influential minds in the game of basketball.