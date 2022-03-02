UNC-Chapel Hill drops mask mandate starting March 7

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill said masks are no longer required in most UNC buildings starting next week.
The university said this new policy starts on Monday, March 7. This change follows the guidance and comes after the Orange County NC Health Department said they're lifting the mask mandate.
However, face coverings must remain in the following settings:
- Chapel Hill Transit
- University transit
- UNC Health
- Campus Health
- Employee Occupational Health Clinic
- Carolina Together Testing Center
- Student Stores Pharmacy
- Patient clinics on campus
Masks will be optional in other UNC buildings, including classrooms, residence halls, offices, athletic venues, and performance spaces.