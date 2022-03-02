UNC-Chapel Hill drops mask mandate starting March 7

The university said face coverings will not be required in most indoor spaces for students.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill said masks are no longer required in most UNC buildings starting next week.

The university said this new policy starts on Monday, March 7. This change follows the guidance and comes after the Orange County NC Health Department said they're lifting the mask mandate.

However, face coverings must remain in the following settings:

Chapel Hill Transit

University transit

UNC Health

Campus Health

Employee Occupational Health Clinic

Carolina Together Testing Center

Student Stores Pharmacy

Patient clinics on campus

Masks will be optional in other UNC buildings, including classrooms, residence halls, offices, athletic venues, and performance spaces.