Duke basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski to retire after upcoming season

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke Basketball confirmed in a tweet that men's basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski will retire after the upcoming 2021-2022 season.

Coach K has been the head coach for the Blue Devils since 1980.

While there, he's led the team to five NCAA Division I titles and taken them to the Final Four 12 times.

Jeff Goodman with Stadium was the first to report the news. Shortly after, Duke Basketball confirmed the report in a tweet.

Stadium reports Duke associate head coach Jon Scheyer is going to be the next head coach. Scheyer has served as associate head coach since 2013.

WFMY News 2 is sending a crew to Durham and we're working to confirm more details.