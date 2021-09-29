"It's definitely a life long dream": East Forsyth softball player commits to Oklahoma

Senior left-handed pitcher Kierston Deal committed to play for Oklahoma after high school.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's a sport East Forsyth senior Kierston Deal grew up playing.

"Softball is just an outlet for me," said Kierston Deal, who is a senior left-handed pitcher on East Forsyth's softball team. “I played tee ball around the age of five. I started pitching at 9-years-old.”

Her love for the sport turned into a dream. Her dream is now turning into her reality.

The left-handed pitcher announced her commitment to play at Oklahoma next year.



“It’s definitely a life long dream id say for sure," said Deal. "Growing up playing softball Oklahoma's always been one of the number one teams or top five teams in that nation. Just being able to go on a visit there and explore, and meet the girls and coaches, and everything was surreal. It was so cool to be able to actually live out my dreams.”

The Sooners aren't just a top program, they're coming off a 2021 National Championship Title.

“It’s crazy for sure being able to meet the girls that were on the team especially when I went on my visit. I got to see the trophy face to face. Its amazing. Its so cool to see this is my goal right now to play for Oklahoma and be able to win a national title. Its super cool and surreal to see the steps continuing to go up for me.”

Much like the Sooners, Deal is no stranger to playing on big stages. She helped lead the Eagles to the state championship her junior year, but they didn't win it all. She said she saw how the Triad rallied behind them and it's something she'll take with her to Oklahoma.

“Being able to walk around in Kernersville or Winston Salem and people saying, 'Oh my gosh, congratulations on everything it's so cool'," just gong to Oklahoma with that family atmosphere and know I can grow my family there," said Deal.

Deal has one more season with East Forsyth and a chance to go after a state title before she leaves to try to win a national one with Oklahoma.