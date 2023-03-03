High Point University part ways with men's basketball head coach

Athletics Director Dan Hauser and GG Smith have 'mutually agreed' to find another person to take over the men's basketball team.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University's athletics director Dan Hauser and GG Smith have agreed to a change in the head coach leadership of the men's basketball program, effective immediately.

"I would like to thank GG Smith for his leadership and commitment to our men's basketball program and the High Point community over the last five years," Hauser said.

Smith joined the HPU basketball staff in May 2018 and was announced as the 13th head men's basketball coach in school history in February 2022.

He compiled an overall record of 14-17 with a 6-13 record in Big South Conference play.

A national search for the next head coach will begin immediately.

The athletics department will not make any further comments on the search until the process is complete.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.