ACC Fan Fest kicks off at Women’s Tournament

You don’t need a ticket to check out Fan Fest, and it's almost just as exciting too!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Women's ACC women's tournament is in full swing down at the Greensboro Coliseum as we are halfway done with day two of basketball, but that's not all taking place down at the coliseum.

It may be Day Two of the tournament action, but it's Day One of the fun at this year's ACC FanFest at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

Our team was out there all day having a blast at this year's Women's ACC tournament FanFest.

Before the 11 a.m. game tipped off between Wake Forest and Florida State, kids from all over the Triad were in here enjoying all that fan fest has to offer.

We caught up with a local elementary teacher that is ecstatic to be able to provide this event for his students.

"I've actually been coming here since I was a younging so to bring them here is really cool. School has been tough for kids this year and the few past years. It's good for all ages, just let them come out and blow off some steam... We didn't get to take many field trips last year and had only taken one so far this year, so this experience man they'll never forget it", said Donald Black, a third-grade teacher at Faust Elementary school.

While the teachers are here with their students creating lifelong memories, we caught up with one Rockingham County mother that is here doing just that with her son and his friends.

"Fan fast has always been a family event, it's family-oriented but this year we've experienced it. We've been to the games many many times, but fanfest is a first for us... come out and enjoy, that's all I can tell you. Come out and enjoy fan fest with your family" Rockingham County Schools parent, Stacie Artis told us.