CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) said Saturday's scheduled State Basketball Championship Games will go on, just not with fans.

NCHSAA made the announcement Thursday amid continuing coronavirus concerns.

Only essential staff and limited family will be allowed to attend the games.

Two of the teams competing at Reynolds Coliseum this weekend are from the Triad.

Winston-Salem Prep Academy will play Henderson Collegiate for the 1A Men's Championship.

Southeast Guilford girls will play E.E. Smith for the 3A Women's Championship.

“This decision is not one we make lightly,” said Commissioner Que Tucker. “We recognize that participating in a state championship game is often a once in a lifetime experience for our student-athletes, coaches their families and many in the community. However, the NCHSAA must do its part in providing leadership necessary to keep our students, communities and state as safe as possible from the rising threat of COVID-19.”

Click here to see how to view the games on TV.

