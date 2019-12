High School Football Playoff Regional Finals

4A West: No. 2 East Forsyth vs. No. 1 Grimsley

3A East: No. 3 Eastern Alamance vs. No. 1 Southern Nash

2AA East: No. 7 Salisbury vs. No. 1 Randleman

2A West: No. 4 West Stokes vs. No. 2 Reidsville

1AA West: No. 2 Mitchell vs. No. 1 East Surry

