Cam Newton to start Sunday in Panthers game

The Carolina Panthers confirmed Newton will start in Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cam Newton will be back in action at Bank of America Stadium this Sunday. He'll take the first snap against the Washington Football Team, the Carolina Panthers confirmed Friday.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Newton will start, but quarterback P.J. Walker will have an active role as well.

Newton made his 2021 debut for the Panthers last Sunday in the game against the Arizona Cardinals. He had two touchdowns - one on the ground and one through the air.

Newton was let go by the New England Patriots before the 2021 NFL season began. He signed a one-year deal with the Panthers on November 11 and just three days later, suited up in black and blue.

This Sunday will be Newton's first home game since re-signing with the Panthers, and a reunion of sorts. Newton will play opposite Washington head football coach Ron Rivera, former head coach for the Panthers.