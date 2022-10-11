The Greensboro Swarm Win Over The Skyhawks in Final Seconds

Mark Williams and Bryce McGowens combined for over half of Greensboro’s point total, including 33 second-half points

The Greensboro Swarm stunned the College Park Skyhawks 118-117 in the closing seconds on Friday evening at the Novant Health Fieldhouse, following two turnovers in the final seconds and a putback basket from Mark Williams to seal the deal.

The Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, improved to a 2-1 record for the 2022-23 campaign, while the Skyhawks (Atlanta Hawks affiliate) dropped its first contest of the season to fall to 2-1.

Williams and Bryce McGowens combined for over half of Greensboro’s point total, including 33 second-half points. Williams recorded his third consecutive double-double on assignment from the Hornets, with a season-high 29 points and 14 boards in 30 minutes. Williams’ game-winning basket came with less than 10 seconds remaining in the game and gave the Swarm a one-point advantage they would carry to victory.

McGowens, a two-way player for the Hornets, impressed the Greensboro faithful in his NBA G League debut. The former Nebraska Cornhusker tallied a team-high 32 points, including 16 points in the fourth quarter, on 8-of-17 shooting, with five rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes.

On the opposite side of the court, College Park had three impressive scoring performances from its starters. Armoni Brooks carried the torch for the Skyhawks with 40 points, including 8-of-14 shooting from behind the three-point line. Additionally, College Park’s Brandon Williams (26) and Chris Silva (22) combined for 48 points.

Greensboro had three other players with double-digit point efforts, Ty-Shon Alexander (14), Jalen Crutcher (13) and Kobi Simmons (11). On the boards, Jaylen Sims earned a season-high 10 rebounds.