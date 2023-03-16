No. 5 Duke beat No. 12 Oral Roberts 74-51

The Duke Blue Devils took down Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at the Amway Center in Orlando Florida.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ORLANDO, Fla. — Day one of March Madness and brackets are busting before sundown!

The Duke Blue Devils took down Oral Roberts Golden Eagles Thursday at the Amway Center as they make a run at their Sixth National Championship.

Duke won 74-51 beating Oral Roberts.

Jon Scheyer gets his first NCAA tournament win as Duke’s head coach.

“We’re coming for whoever is in our way," Kyle Filipowski said after the win.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.