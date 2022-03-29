UNC Tar Heels get ready for special Final Four send-off!

The send-off celebration will occur Wednesday at the Smith Center and there will also be a Watch Party on Saturday.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — UNC fans here’s your chance to cheer on the Tar Heels before they leave for New Orleans.

A special send-off celebration will be held Wednesday afternoon for the Tar Heels as they leave for the NCAA Final Four in New Orleans where they’ll battle it out against Duke.

The send-off celebration will occur at the Smith Center Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. Fans can line up on either side of Lettermen’s Lane (between the Smith Center and Woody Durham Media and Communications Center) to send off the team as the Carolina squad heads for buses parked on Skipper Bowles Drive.

There’s also free visitor parking available after 5 p.m. in the lots surrounding the Smith Center (Williamson, Bowles and Manning Lots).

WFMY News 2 will live stream the send-off on WFMY News 2 site and Youtube.

Fans can also watch the game Saturday during a special Watch Party at the Smith Center Saturday night. The game will be aired on a large projection scree and the arena video boards. In Game 1, Villanova takes on Kansas with tipoff at 6:09 p.m. Approximately 40 minutes after the end of that game, the Tar Heels will take on Duke.

Entry A at the Smith Center will open for students, faculty and staff with a UNC One Card at 5:30 p.m. The general public is invited to enter at Entry A beginning at 5:45 p.m. General fan parking is available for $5 in the Manning, Bowles and Craige parking lots beginning at 4 p.m. Payments are cashless (credit cards only) and can be made at the entrance to the lot. ADA parking is available in the Williamson lot for $5 and is also cashless.