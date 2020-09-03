GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's the appetizer to March Madness and it's here in Greensboro! The 2020 ACC Tournament tips off Tuesday, March 10 through Saturday, March 14. You can text keyword ACC to 336-379-5775 to see our online guide for game schedules, how to watch, FanFest info, and much more. Here are seven fun facts about the tournament.

1. Greensboro Coliseum has hosted the ACC men's tournament more than any other venue. This year makes 27 times. It's no wonder we call it Tourney Town!

2. The last time the ACC tournament was in Greensboro was in 2015. Notre Dame beat North Carolina, 90-82. Duke went on to become the NCAA champs that year.

3. North Carolina teams dominate the ACC with the most conference titles. Duke has the most ACC titles at 21, followed by North Carolina with 18. NC State has 10 ACC titles, and Wake Forest has 4.

4. Battle of the Blues: When it comes to ACC titles won at the Greensboro Coliseum, the North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils are tied at 8 apiece.

5. Duke Basketball Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski has the most ACC titles at 15. The late UNC head coach Dean Smith follows with 13.

6. The last time an ACC team won the conference title AND the NCAA title was Duke in 2010.

7. Five Triad natives are playing in this year's ACC Tournament. Greensboro Day’s John Newman III plays for Clemson. New Hampton Prep’s Walker Miller plays for North Carolina. Wesleyan Christian Academy’s Brandon Childress plays for Wake Forest. Mount Tabor’s Isaiah Wilkins and Walkertown’s Jalen Cone both play for Virginia Tech.

