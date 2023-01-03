Women’s ACC Tournament excitement in Greensboro

Here’s what fans and coaches are buzzing about as the tournaments start at the Greensboro Coliseum.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We have a lot of exciting things going on in the Triad Wednesday and one you can't ignore.

Tourney town time is here!

The court is set and the fans are pumped.

The first game of the Women's ACC Tournament is already in the books.

Virginia played wake forest this afternoon.

The Demon Deacons went on to win it, 68 to 57.

All the action is going down at the Greensboro Coliseum. That's where you can find WFMY News 2's Jaelen Gilkey.

Many enjoyed seeing Wake Forest advance to the second round of the tourney with their win over Virginia.

However, before Wednesday's 1 p.m. tipoff, a few students from Wake who aren't from the area know just how much the ACC means to the Triad.

They made the short drive to Greensboro from Winston-Salem to support their Demon Deacon classmates.



“It only makes sense to come. Being here in the heart of ACC country in North Carolina. I hope it stays here because it needs to be in Greensboro. We've seen all the work the ladies have put in this season. Everyone on the team is amazing to be around and we want to see them get dub today in Greensboro,” Wake Forest students, Noah Rothhaar, Matthew Trosino, and Reese Clark said.

Although it's the first time at the ACC tourney for these three guys. A trio of ladies has been coming here to Greensboro since their favorite team joined the league in 2012.

"First of all the weather is great. Getting away from the snow belt for a while is great. Flowers are in bloom. It's a wonderful area. Lots to see and do besides the basketball. For us, all we had was intermural sports when we were in school, nothing organized. We're here to support these women because that support wasn't here for us. So, we're kind of participating because we missed out on that in my life,” Notre Dame WBB volunteers, Jule Kruse, Becky Stafford, and Linda Hock said.

Now, the Fighting Irish are this year's one seed.

They don't play until Friday, but the ladies are here to enjoy the basketball and root for all the women athletes competing this week.

