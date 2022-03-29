UNC, Duke fans talk about importance of Saturday's game

Two Triad fans said this is the most important game in their lifetime.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — As we get closer and closer to Saturday, when Duke takes on UNC in the Final Four round of the NCAA Tournament, fans are getting excited.

WFMY News 2’s Amber Lake spoke to some super fans in Randolph County who said this is the most important game in their lifetime.

Ever since she was a little girl, Wendy Harmon from Trinity has been a die-hard Duke fan. Either attending the game in person or watching at home with her dad. She said with this being Coach K's last season, she would love to see him pull off not only a win against UNC but a championship.

Her dedication to the blue devils is so strong, Harmon almost broke up with her husband at the beginning of their relationship after she found out he didn’t have a sports package on his television.

“He said, is that going to be the dealbreaker? Could be! Well, two weeks later I came back over, and guess what? We have a whole entire sports package on that TV,” Harmon said.

Whether you look at pictures of their Duke blue-themed wedding or meet their dog Boozer, named after former Duke player Carlos Boozer, you will easily see that Harmon’s blood is Duke blue.

“I am a diehard Duke fan,” she said.

On the other side of the rivalry, sits Kenny Gordon.

He grew up in a household only watching the UNC Tar Heels and said it's a passion.

“My parents would make me go to bed, back 12 or 13 years old, and back then we only had one game on a week. It was on channel 2 and Raycom and I would stay up late and watch Phil Ford when he would come down the floor with four fingers up, and you knew the game was over with,” Gordon explained.

Naming their dogs Woody and Angell after former UNC radio announcers Woody Durham and Jones Angell, Gordon and his wife share a similarity with Harmon. That is their dedication to their team.

“We’ve traveled. I have a map with Carolina blue pushpins, we’ve been to 22 different stadiums to see the hills play football,” Gordon said.