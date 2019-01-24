GREENSBORO, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Star quarterback Cam Newton had an arthroscopic procedure done on his right shoulder Thursday, the Carolina Panthers announced.

"The procedure was successfully performed by Panthers team physician Dr. Pat Connor. Newton’s rehabilitation process will begin immediately," according to the team's website.

Newton missed the last two games of the 2018 regular season as he dealt with shoulder soreness.

