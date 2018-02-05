CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It’s not every day you get to learn the ins and outs of the Panthers with none other than Cam Newton!

You could say it was a big day for young Panthers fans who got a big treat in Charlotte. Newton hosted a group of kids from the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Charlotte.

The kids spent the day at Bank Of America Stadium playing catch, eating lunch, and getting to know Superman himself.

It’s a day the kids will never forget.

