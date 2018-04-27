CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Panthers MANIA is back! Single-game tickets are now on sale for all eight of the Panthers' home games this season.

Regular season prices range from $69 to $205.13 plus fees for every game except the home opener vs Dallas and the October 7 clash with the New York Giants. Tickets for those games range from $97.90 to $279.72 plus applicable taxes and fees. Fans can purchase up to eight tickets per game, with the exception of Dallas and New York. For those games, fans can purchase up to four tickets.

Preseason tickets are also on sale, ranging from $27.04 to $93.24. Fans can purchase up to 10 tickets per preseason game with limited availability.

To order your tickets for 2018 Panthers games, you can visit www.ticketmaster.com or you can call 1-800-745-3000.

The Panthers ticket office is open 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The ticket office will be closed this weekend.

Not going to the games? Plan to watch the action on WFMY News 2. You can catch your Carolina Panthers hosting the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. and Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. on WFMY News 2!

