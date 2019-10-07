CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers fans, get ready for football, fireworks and fun! That's because Fan Fest is finally here!

The event is Friday, July 12 at Bank of America Stadium.

Fans will be able to see the Panthers practice and enjoy multiple performances from the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and the Black & Blue Crew. The night culminates with fireworks around 9:15 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. with on-field entertainment starting at 6:25 p.m. Practice starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $5 and are limited to six per account and will only be delivered via mobile. Download the Panthers App to get them.

