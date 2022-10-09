Panthers fall to 49ers 37-15

Carolina's 1-4 record is tied for worst in the NFL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When the final seconds ticked off the clock inside Bank of America stadium the Panthers once again found themselves on the losing side.

It's their fourth loss this season, their third at home, and now the Panthers face questions about the future of the team and the future of head coach Matt Rhule.

Baker Mayfield looked better, throwing for 215 yards but also a back-breaking pick 6. The Panthers once again struggled on third down converting just 3 in 14 tries.

The defense, which has been so good this year, clearly missed Xavier Woods, Jeremy Chinn, and Frankie Luvu. Typically stingy in the RedZone, the Panthers allowed a touchdown on each of the Niners' four trips inside the 20.

San Francisco started the game off with an impressive opening drive going 75 yards in 7 plays that ended with a touchdown. The Panthers did force an early third and medium but then gave up a 20-yard gain to 49ers tight end George Kittle. Long third-down conversions would be a theme for the Niners' offense all night. It was also the first time in 21 games the Panthers gave up an opening drive touchdown.

The defense rebounded, causing a fumble on the next drive but the Panthers' offense sputtered in plus field position and kicker Eddie Pineiro missed his first field goal in 27 tries.

Still, the Panthers were not out of it. A blocked field goal gave the Panthers a chance to go down the field and tie the ball game before halftime. Unfortunately, the offense once again got in the way of that plan as Mayfield airmailed a pass to McCaffrey that was intercepted by Emmauneul Moesely. Moesely, a Dudley alum, took it 41 yards to the house for a pick-six and gave the 49ers a 17-3 lead before halftime.

The second half started off with a bang for the Panthers, recently elevated running back Raheem Blackshear took the kick-off 45 yards to set up the struggling offense with great field position. After some nice pickups, Christian McCaffrey capped off the drive with a 19-yard rushing touchdown. The questionable 2-point attempt failed leaving the Panthers with a 17-9 deficit.

The ensuing Niners drive seemed to stall out just passed the 50 when the Panthers forced an incompletion on a 4th and 3. However, a late flag thrown for pass interference on CJ Henderson, who had a difficult day, gave San Francisco a first down. They would score a few plays later on a 3rd pass from Garropolo to Deebo Samuel.

Another great kick return by Blackshear and a big pass play from Mayfield to Shi Smith set the Panthers up on the 17-yard line. But following a third-down sack Carolina had to settle for a field goal.

The Niners responded by going 75 yards for another touchdown. On that drive, San Francisco converted 3 consecutive third downs of at least 8 yards, each one more back-breaking than the next.

While Carolina's offense was able to respond with a long drive of their own they once again were forced to settle for a field goal. Even after their defense forced a punt on the next drive, it felt out of hand. Too little time and too many points to score.

After failing to convert on a 4th down inside their own 10-yard line San Francisco put the final nail in the coffin with their fourth RedZone touchdown of the day.

Now the Panthers sit at 1-4, tied for the worst record in the NFL. Matt Rhule, who already had the hottest seat in the NFL, may be out of a job come Monday morning as the team faces its toughest stretch of the season over the next few weeks.