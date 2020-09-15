Panthers players wear helmet stickers honoring victims of racial injustice

This comes as athletes and teams across the country are using their platforms to speak against racial injustice.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are using their platform to speak against racial injustice.

During Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, each Panthers player wore a helmet with a sticker that honored the victims of racial injustice.

Some of the stickers included names like Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police Department officers, and Freddie Gray who was arrested for possessing a knife and then later died in police custody.

Some of the other helmets read the following phrases: Black Lives Matter, End Racism and Stop Hate, among many others.

At the end of August, the team canceled their Saturday practice. Reports said the team was using that time to discuss social justice and how the team can use its platform to push for change.

Bill Voth, the assistant director of digital media and broadcasting for the Panthers, said on his Twitter that he would pass along updates as available — but he later said the players and Matt Rhule were working on "next steps" before speaking further.

It came as athletes and teams across the country were using their platforms to speak against racial injustice.