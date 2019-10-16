CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have signed rookie wide receiver/kick returner Greg Dortch to the active roster from the New York Jets practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

Dortch comes to Carolina after spending the first six weeks of the season on the Jets practice squad. He entered the NFL in May as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest.

In 2018, Dortch earned second-team AP All-America honors at the all-purpose position and first-team All-ACC honors at two different position – all-purpose on offense and returner on special teams. That season, he returned two punts for touchdowns and led the team with 89 receptions for 1,078 yards and eight touchdowns on offense.