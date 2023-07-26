Carolina Panthers training camp at Wofford College in South Carolina Day 1

WFMY News 2’s Amanda Ferguson went to the first day of training camp and saw how the team is coming together with a new coach and QB.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Carolina Panthers started training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg on Wednesday.

They'll spend a few weeks on campus practicing and getting to know each other better, especially this year's team. The 2023 team looks much different. There are new coaches, a new guy under center, and of course, veterans.

It's safety Jeremy Chinn's third training camp with the Panthers.

"It feels great, Chinn shared. "This is my third time being out here, so it's routine at this point. A kind of tradition. It's always a great feeling. Obviously, it's only the first day, so there's a lot of work to still be done, still put in, but definitely a great start."

A big part of training camp is the fans. They come from different places just to see the team practice. Paula and Barry Evans-Blackstock made the trip from Eden, NC to see their first training camp practice. They left very early in the morning to watch the Panthers hit the field at 10:15 a.m.

"I'm looking for everything positive, but also hopefully going to the Super Bowl," said Paula. "We're looking for everything, just change."

The Panthers continue training camp at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Frank Reich said Bryce Young will be QB1. Bryce’s thoughts on that: “That means a lot. That’s a huge blessing.” @WFMY pic.twitter.com/xqluTV7J6G — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) July 26, 2023

Mom and dad watching Bryce’s press conference after the first day of training camp. @WFMY @Panthers #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/RtmGPB491c — Sean Higgins (@SHiggon2) July 26, 2023

The @Panthers kicked off their 28th training camp at Wofford College this morning. Here are some clips from a hot start to the season. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/mLyRv2jOoU — Sean Higgins (@SHiggon2) July 26, 2023

North Davidson alum Shy Tuttle arrives to his first camp with the Panthers. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/tr2m3yXqUP — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) July 26, 2023

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.