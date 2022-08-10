'I am extremely grateful' | Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman out indefinitely for medical condition

Wake Forest Athletics announced on Wednesday that redshirt junior quarterback Sam Hartman is out indefinitely due to a treatment for a medical condition.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Redshirt junior quarterback Sam Hartman, one of the nation's top returning players, is out indefinitely following a medical evaluation Tuesday afternoon.

Statement from Wake Forest Athletics:

"Following a workout on Tuesday, Aug. 9, redshirt junior quarterback Sam Hartman sought medical attention for a non-football-related condition. The results of those tests and subsequent treatment will remove Sam from team activities indefinitely. The timeline for his return to competition is uncertain. In respect for Sam's privacy and in compliance with HIPAA, no additional details will be shared at this time. Wake Forest Athletics medical and athletics training staff are providing Sam and his family with constant support. More updates will be shared when appropriate."

"Wake Forest Athletics encourages well-wishers to send notes of support to Sam and his family via email at wfsports@wfu.edu."

Statement from Director of Athletics John Currie:

"Our number one priority at Wake Forest is always the health and safety of our student-athletes. As we rally around Sam and his family, we are grateful for the expert care and attention provided by our entire sports medicine team led by head physician Dr. Chris Miles, and head trainer/associate athletics director Niles Fleet. Sam Hartman represents everything right about intercollegiate athletics and the unparalleled team culture Coach Clawson has built at Wake Forest. We know all of Deacon Nation is in his career."

Statement from Redshirt Junior Quarterback Sam Hartman: