WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest had 2 players drafted in 2020.

Round 5, No. 178th: Justin Strnad, linebacker, Denver Broncos

Round 6, No. 195th: Justin Herron, offensive lineman, New England Patriots

Justin Strnad has 244 total tackles, 8 sacks, and 4 interceptions in 4 seasons.

His senior season was cut short after he got injured with a torn bicep tendon, but he was able to make it to the NFL Combine.

Justin Herron set a record with 51 starts. He earned All- ACC Academic team honors two times.

Herron was also invited to the NFL Combine.

This is the fourth consecutive year a Wake Forest player has been drafted.

RELATED: Local running back's dream comes true: Javon Leake signs with the Giants

RELATED: 2020 NFL Draft: Carolina Panthers selections

RELATED: Thomasville's Akeem Davis-Gaither drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals

After the draft, more Demon Deacons were signed to teams.

Jake Benzinger is an offensive lineman who signed with the Arizona Cardinals.

Kendall Hinton is a wide receiver who signed with the Dever Broncos. He will join Strnad.

Amari Henderson is a defensive back who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Scotty Washington is a wide receiver who signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dom Maggio is a punter who signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

Nate Gilliam is an offensive lineman who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Essang Bassey is a defensive back who signed with Dever Broncos, joining Hinton and Strnad.