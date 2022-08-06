A sneak peek at 'The Gateway Project' coming to Greensboro Science Center

City leaders agreed to allocate part of the upcoming Greensboro Parks and Recreation bond toward the GSC Gateway vision.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Science Center revealed details of two massive projects coming to its campus.

GSC staff and Board of Directors are thrilled to unveil the Expedition Rainforest: Greensboro Biodome and The Aquatic Rehabilitation and Care Complex. Both of these additions will help bring more people to the site, according to GSC officials. They said their goal is to attract 750,000 guests and bring in $100 million annually.

City leaders agreed to put $20 million of the upcoming $70 million from the Greensboro Parks and Recreation bond toward the GSC Gateway vision.

Glenn Dobrogosz, the GSC’s CEO, said, “Our GSC team learned a lot while working to sustain basic operations and build Revolution Ridge during the peak of COVID-19. Thankfully, with the enormous attendance success sparked by Revolution Ridge, it has become abundantly clear that GSC members, local citizens, donors, and hundreds of thousands of tourists now expect us to generate big ideas and build even bolder projects. Expedition Rainforest and the ARCC are not only bold ideas, they will transform Greensboro’s role in science education, tourism, and species conservation at [the] state and global levels.”

The Expedition Rainforest: Greensboro Biodome

The biodome will house several species of animals, including sloths, toucans, clouded leopards, capybaras, colorful reptiles, amphibians, and invertebrates. The facility would allow the sun to penetrate through the roof so guests can see the animals up close. Families will be able to take a journey to our planet's most diverse ecosystem while being surrounded by rockscapes, waterfalls, and lush tropical foliage.

The Aquatic Rehabilitation and Care Complex

GSC’s Wiseman Aquarium was NC’s first-ever inland aquarium and the ARCC would allow the GSC to expand animal rehab efforts. Right now, they can assist on a small scale. Expanding their location would help them treat more animals and give guests a chance to see what the process looks like while interacting with aquarists, biologists, and veterinarians as they work to preserve ocean life.

“As I reflect back on the past 19 years and the many times we were told that Greensboro could never support building an aquarium or an expanded science museum or zoo, I am incredibly proud that we stayed true to our original mission and vision. Greensboro’s bright future will be built around leaders and organizations that ‘think big,’ innovate and follow through. The Gateway Project is a true gateway to economic growth and smart growth that brings all people together to learn and to experience common ground in life and science,' Dobrogosz expressed.

