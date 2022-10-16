Battleground Avenue closed

The northbound lanes of Battleground Avenue between Pisgah Church Road and Westridge Road Drive are closed due to an accident involving downed power lines.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Battleground Avenue in Greensboro is closed on Sunday.

The northbound lanes of Battleground Ave. between Pisgah Church Road and Westridge Road Drive are closed due to an accident involving downed power lines.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

