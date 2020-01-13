LEXINGTON, N.C. — According to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, one of their deputies was hit by a car while conducting school traffic in front of Churchland Elementary.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 150.

The sheriff's office says the deputy has been transported to Wake Forest Baptist and is in stable condition. He is expected to have some minor procedures but his injuries aren't considered life-threatening.

We have a crew on the scene now gathering more information. Check back for updates.

TRENDING ON WFMY NEWS 2

'Armed and dangerous' suspect spotted in Greensboro: Deputies

'It's real close to home' | Three charged in connection with body found in Randleman, victim identified