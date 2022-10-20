Friendly Avenue to temporarily close, will take effect Oct. 24

A portion of Friendly Avenue between Elm Street and Davie Street in Greensboro will be closed on Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A portion of Friendly Avenue is set to close on Monday, Oct. 24 in Greensboro, according to city officials.

Officials said a block of Friendly Avenue between Elm Street and Davie Street will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday for a crane to be set up.

Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.