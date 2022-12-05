Gas prices dropping in Greensboro, according to GasBuddy survey

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Average gas prices in Greensboro have fallen 11.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 586 stations in Greensboro.
Prices in Greensboro are 21.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 5.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 13.6 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Greensboro was priced at $2.84 a gallon while the most expensive was $3.69 a gallon, a difference of 85 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state Sunday was $2.76 per gallon while the highest was $4.69 per gallon, a difference of $1.93 per gallon.
The national average is down 43 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 1.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
- North Carolina: $3.11 a gallon, down 10.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.22 per gallon.
- Durham: $3.33 a gallon, down 5.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.38 a gallon.
- Winston-Salem: $3.12 a gallon, down 10.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.22 per gallon.
"For the first time in 670 days, the national average price of gas has fallen below its year-ago level, dropping for the fourth straight week to its lowest level since January," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. "Every state has again seen average gasoline prices drop in the last week, and it remains very possible the national average could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas."