Gas prices dropping in Greensboro, according to GasBuddy survey

Prices in Greensboro are 21.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Average gas prices in Greensboro have fallen 11.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 586 stations in Greensboro.

Prices in Greensboro are 21.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 5.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 13.6 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Greensboro was priced at $2.84 a gallon while the most expensive was $3.69 a gallon, a difference of 85 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state Sunday was $2.76 per gallon while the highest was $4.69 per gallon, a difference of $1.93 per gallon.

The national average is down 43 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 1.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

North Carolina: $3.11 a gallon, down 10.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.22 per gallon.

Durham: $3.33 a gallon, down 5.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.38 a gallon.

Winston-Salem: $3.12 a gallon, down 10.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.22 per gallon.