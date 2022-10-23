Old Rural Hall Road closed after accident

Winston-Salem police said no one was injured.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Old Rural Hall Road in Winston-Salem is partially closed after a car accident Sunday.

Winston-Salem police said that the 5400 block of Old Rural Hall Road is closed.

No one was injured in the accident.

Drivers are encouraged to be careful when driving in the area or use an alternate route.

