Part of Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem temporarily closed due to power outage

Silas Creek Parkway North from Miller Street to Ebert Street in Winston-Salem has been closed due to a grass fire caused by a downed power line.
Credit: EJRodriquez - stock.adobe.com
"Road Closed" sign blocking bridge in LaSalle, Illinois.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Silas Creek Parkway is closed in Winston-Salem after a downed power line causes power outage and grass fire.

Silas Creek Parkway Northbound is closed from Miller Street to Ebert Street.

Winston-Salem police said Duke Energy has been notified but it is not known when repairs will be completed or how long the road will be closed.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

