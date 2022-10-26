U.S. 52 in Forsyth County partially closed

Officials said U.S. 52 northbound will be closed near Hanes Mill Road toward N.C. 65 for maintenance starting Thursday.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A portion of U.S. 52 is closed in Forsyth County starting Thursday.

Officials said the right lane of U.S. 52 northbound will be closed near Hanes Mill Road toward N.C. 65 for maintenance starting at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The lane is expected to reopen on Friday around 6:00 a.m.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution when driving in the area.

