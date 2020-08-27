Greensboro Fire Department deploys Swift Water Rescue Team to Louisiana as Hurricane Laura hits

The team of firefighters left Greensboro at 6 a.m. Thursday and will be deployed for up to 15 days.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Fire Department deployed a team to the gulf state of Lousiana, which is still being impacted by Hurricane Laura.

According to a spokesperson for the fire department, the deployment is In response to a request from Louisiana emergency officials to the North Carolina Emergency Management. The 20-member Greensboro Fire Department Swift Water Rescue Team will assist with search and rescue efforts. They will be using boats and other equipment to rescue people trapped in flooded homes and others stranded by floodwaters.

The personnel will be working as part of a team from the State of North Carolina made up of rescuers from both the Greensboro and Charlotte fire departments.

"Greensboro firefighters will provide a swift water rescue component while members from Charlotte will provide the urban search and rescue (USAR) component," stated Dwayne Church of the Greensboro Fire Department.

Church said the team of firefighters left Greensboro at 6 am, Thursday and that the deployment is expected to last up to 15 days.

"Members of the Greensboro Fire Department will be traveling to Baton Rouge, LA where they will check-in and be given work assignments. The team is expected to arrive at their destination late this evening," Church said.