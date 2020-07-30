Tracking Isaias: Still has 75 mph winds, heading toward NC by Monday/Tuesday

Coastal NC should have a plan in place by this weekend as Isaias moves closer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hurricane Isaias is moving northwest, and North Carolina needs to be watching closely. The system could hit our coast early next week. Wind/rain here in the Piedmont is possible, but not a guarantee. The WFMY News 2 weather team is tracking it for you.

WHERE IS IT NOW?

As of Friday morning, Hurricane Isaias is located over the Bahamas. It has winds of 75 mph, making it a category 1 hurricane. It is moving northwest heading in the direction of South Florida.

It is expected to maintain intensity rather than strengthening or weakening too much. It is fighting some harsh winds and dry air as it moves over the warm waters.

WHERE IS IT GOING?

The current forecast cone brings Isaias right along the North Carolina coast as a hurricane on Monday into Tuesday. (Graphic below)

At this time, it looks likely that Isaias will be near the Florida coast this weekend, or even hit with a landfall on the peninsula. Whether it hits Florida or not will be important for our forecast to see how strong it still is and how far west it will go.

After that, Isaias will track northward toward North Carolina by Monday and Tuesday, slowly curving as it does so. It's possible the storm will be at hurricane strength or strong tropical storm strength. That's the current forecast.

The Outer Banks of North Carolina are at greatest risk for significant wind / rain and surf. The Wilmington area is at risk of this as well, with lower levels of risk farther down the South Carolina coast.

Here in the Piedmont, it appears unlikely that we'll have significant wind and rain from the storm at this time, but that could change. Pay close attention to the forecast.

Here are the two most likely paths that #Isaias could take.

The first, would have the storm hit land either in FL / SC or both. This is a weaker storm, and would bring some wind/rain to the Triad.

The second, a stronger storm, but more coastal. Worse for beaches, better for us. pic.twitter.com/TBoK68ofeV — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) July 31, 2020

IMPACTS:

At the NC coast, wind and rain appear likely from Isaias, but just how severe will depend on the track of the storm. If it hits directly, some localized hurricane conditions appear likely. If it stays just offshore, those impacts will be far less.

Here in the NC Piedmont, wind and rain are not a guarantee. It will depend how close the storm tracks to us. Significant wind and rain here in the Piedmont-Triad does not look likely at this time unless the storm tracks farther inland than expected.

These questions should have much clearer answers in the next couple days.

WHAT TO DO:

There's no need for panic, especially at home in the Triad of NC. However, Coastal NC should start preparing plans for some impacts as early as Monday of next week, just in case it were to pick up up speed and intensity with a path toward NC.

If you have travel plans toward the coast Sunday/Monday/Tuesday, you may consider delaying. Pay close attention to the forecast.