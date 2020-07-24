'She just missed being crushed' | Tree splits Winston-Salem woman's newly bought home in half

“I feel bad for her and her mother. They just bought the house three weeks ago and just finished fixing it maybe Monday or Tuesday,” Golden Carter said.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Thursday’s storm caused flash flooding and damage across the Triad.

The worst damage reported, was in Winston-Salem where a tree split a home in two.

The woman who lived in the home off Queen Street and Lockland Avenue said she barely made it out alive.

Clean up crews told WFMY News 2 the tree came down on the home after several lightning strikes Thursday afternoon.

The foundation of the home is destroyed.

The tree quite literally ripped through the home.

Golden Carter was one of the first crew members on the scene.

He said the woman who owns the now destroyed home just missed being crushed by the tree.

“She walked out her back door to see about the storm and that's when a tree fell on her house,” Carter said. “I don't think her cat made it. It was sad.”

Carter said the woman just moved to the neighborhood.

“I feel bad for her and her mother. They just bought the house three weeks ago and just finished fixing it maybe Monday or Tuesday,” Carter said.

The tree also hit a second home causing minor damage to its roof and patio.



Thankfully throughout all this devastation and damage, no one was hurt.

