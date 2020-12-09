Tropical Storm Sally forms; Where's it headed?

The Triad may see some rain late week from the storm's remnants, but it's not a guarantee

The record breaking 2020 Hurricane season continues with a brand new tropical storm.

Tropical Storm Sally formed just off the Florida coast on Saturday afternoon as the earliest named "S" storm on record for the Atlantic.

It's latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center takes it on a WNW track through the Gulf the next few days.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, Sally was moving west slowly at 7 mph with 40 mph winds. It's likely to become a hurricane by early next week as it approaches the Gulf Coast.

Hurricane conditions are likely from Louisiana along the Alabama/Florida border as early as Tuesday.

Sally is no threat to the Carolinas but, we will track it to see what it does after making landfall. If its remnants stay south we'll hold on to our dry, nice weather late week. If its remnants come a little further north we may some rain. Neither one are a guarantee right now.

And, as a fast paced, record setting hurricane season for 2020 rolls on , we're also running out of names for storms. We now only have Teddy, Vicky, and Wilfred to go. Q, U, X, Y, and Z have not been used. Once we run out out of names, we'll start cranking up the Greek alphabet.

With #Sally, that only leaves 3 more names for the season.



TD 20 likely takes on Teddy tomorrow, leaving Vicky and Wilfred. After that, we'll fire up the Greek Alphabet. pic.twitter.com/5djxEGwrCt — Christian Morgan (@CMorganWX) September 12, 2020