Marco and Laura to deliver 1-2 hurricane punch to Gulf Coast

The two storms will hit between Monday and Wednesday putting Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi on high alert

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In what could be a weather-first, two tropical systems are now forecast to become hurricanes and hit the same area within only a few days of one another.

Tropical Storms Marco and Laura are heading toward the Central Gulf Coast of the United States between Monday and Wednesday. Both could be at hurricane strength when they strike, delivering a truly punishing blow to coastal Lousiana. Texas, Mississippi, and even coastal Alabama are still within striking range and should be on alert as well.

It's not 2 at once. It's a 1-2 punch. Marco first, then Laura.

It's not 2 at once. It's a 1-2 punch. Marco first, then Laura.

Hopefully they'll at least separate a little, but coastal TX / LA / MS / AL all should be prepared.

Tropical Storm Marco is up first. On Saturday evening, Marco was just entering the southern Gulf of Mexico passing by the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico and the western tip of Cuba. It will continue to move northward on Sunday, and turn slightly northwest angling toward coastal Louisiana by Monday. The current forecast has it intensifying into hurricane strength by the time it hits the coast Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Tropical Storm Laura will be a day or two behind Marco. Currently, it is just passing by Puerto Rico and will head next over the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Sunday. The mountains of these islands, plus an eventual path over Cuba, pose a risk to Laura. It could weaken the storm significantly.

If Laura remains healthy when it enters the Gulf of Mexico on Monday and Tuesday, it will have a chance to quickly strengthen. The current forecast is for it to grow quickly to hurricane strength and hit the Gulf Coast anywhere from Texas to Alabama on Wednesday and Thursday.

It goes without saying this is a very dangerous situation for the Gulf Coast states. Anyone from Texas to Alabama should be preparing for impacts from both storms. In the modern era, there have not been two hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time.