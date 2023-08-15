Homeowners are cleaning up quite a mess after a storm rolled through the Triad

Heavy rain and high-speed winds knocked over powerlines and smashed trees. Here’s a look at the damage.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The storms rocked southern parts of Guilford County the hardest Tuesday.

We've seen lots of trees down, some into houses —such as the ones in Pleasant Garden.

WFMY News 2's Hannah Jeffries was in Guilford County and brought us some good news despite all of the damage.

Thankfully, we haven't heard of any injuries from this storm.



We're counting our blessings there, but there's a lot to clean up across Guilford County such as dozens of trees.

The chainsaws were out as long as daylight would allow them to get it off of this house.

Strong winds uprooted this decades-old tree —causing it to crash on top of Donna Rives' dad's house.

"I was in tears and terrified for him because he's 77 years old and he lives here alone. I want to make sure my dad's safe and has a place to stay,” Donna Rives shared.

The trunk now lays on top of part of his home; Rives said it only missed him by a few inches.

"It went through the bedroom and bathroom of his home there was a log about that big that went through the kitchen roof and missed my dad by about that much," Rives explained.

The southern areas of Guilford County like Pleasant Garden and High Point felt the brunt of the storms.

It surprised lots of people who live here.

"I knew that there was a thunderstorm coming through, but we hear that every day in the summer. So, I was a little surprised when he called me and said the tree came down,” Paul Barnhart said.

Paul Barnhart came to help his son Arthur Barnhart clean up—after limbs of a tree that fell into his neighbor's house reached all the way to his.

"Literally as soon as it started raining we heard a loud crash and went to the window because I thought it was by tree and it turns out it was the neighbor's tree. So, like it just happened so fast that I couldn't tell you what happened,” Arthur Barnhart added.

After making sure his kids were safe, Arthur Barnhart rushed over to his neighbors to check on them.

"Her porch is caved in, so their front door won't even be over. I was pulling trees back trying to get in just to make sure they were alright. They're fine. They came to the door and said everything was okay; that was my main concern, property damage whatever, you can pay for it. I wanted to make sure the people were okay," Arthur Barnhart said.

Once the storm passed, the cleanup began. Yet, there are signs that getting back to normal will take some time.

That home in High Point is now condemned.

The Family told us the couple that lives there is now staying somewhere else.

As far as the man that lives here, he's determined to stay Tuesday night.