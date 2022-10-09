STORM BLOG: Severe weather in the Triad over the weekend

x
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as heavy downpours and thunderstorms pass through the Triad throughout the weekend. 

Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775. Please include your name and city/town.

HOUSEHOLDS WITHOUT POWER

We will update you as they come in! 

  • Alamance – Power Outages
  • Caswell–   Power Outages
  • Davidson  –  Power Outages
  • Davie –  Power Outages
  • Forsyth –  Power Outages
  • Guilford –   Power Outages
  • Randolph – Power Outages
  • Rockingham – Power Outages

Saturday, September 10, 2022

