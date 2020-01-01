Skip Navigation
Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com
News
Record number of North Carolinians cast ballots on day 2 of early voting
Vote
Voter Guide
Your North Carolina election resources
Elections
LIST | Early voting sites in the Piedmont Triad
Any registered voter may cast an absentee ballot in person during the early voting period. In North Carolina, this period is called “one-stop early voting.”
Politics
How secure is absentee by-mail voting in North Carolina?
One of the most frequent questions looming with the upcoming election less than a month away.
Elections
Tracking your ballot: Here's what happens after it arrives at the elections office
A viewer asked the 2 Be Counted team what happens after you mail in your ballot or drop it off in person. Will it show up in Ballottrax? When is it tabulated?
Local News
Here's what early voting will look like at locations across the Triad
WFMY News 2 got an inside look at what you can expect when you head to the polls to vote in person.
Elections
How to make sure you're registered to vote
Are you registered to vote in the 2020 election? Are you sure? Make sure by checking!
2 Wants To Know
If you see these election claims on social media, keep scrolling
Following these election-related claims could keep your vote from counting.
Elections
More than 272,000 cast ballots statewide on first day of early voting in North Carolina
Including both mail-in ballots and early voting a combined total of more than 826,285 have voted in North Carolina.
Elections
'Today was just a big day' | Guilford County Board of Elections reports massive voter turnout on the first day of early voting
One day of early voting down, 16 more to go in North Carolina.
Good Morning Show
Need a ride to the polls? GTA, SCAT, HEAT offers free lifts!
There is a nonpartisan voting initiative happening in Guilford County to make sure everyone has access to the polls and understands how and where to vote.
News
Early voting starts off with long lines at the polls
Technical difficulties on top of a large voter turnout were big factors in long lines.
